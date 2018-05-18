‘Beaten track’ to get a makeover

A footpath between Brighton Road and Sandeman Way in Horsham is to receive some overdue care and attention to make it easier and safer to use.

The presently uneven, and often muddy, short-cut is used by local people accessing Hornbrook and Chesworth Farm. It is also part of the route of the 13-mile, circular Riverside Walk.

tomfoolery

Following comments from members of the public, Horsham Town Community Partnership agreed that it was a suitable project for them to oversee.

Community Partnership chairman David Searle said: “We are pleased to have received grants totalling £4,185 from Hall & Woodhouse, Waitrose and CLC North.

“Contractor, Country Craft, will prepare the ground and lay a graded limestone path.

“This is the third section of the Riverside Walk where the work has been managed by Horsham Town Community Partnership. In 2016, about 500 metres of the path between Warnham Road and Rookwood golf course was replaced by a wider, smoother surface and last year a section near Hills Farm Lane was similarly treated, all at no cost to taxpayers.”

He also explained that work on a further 400 metre section near Redford Avenue will also be able to start soon, due to a recent grant of £12,500 from Section 106 Open Space, Sport and Recreation funds.

Meanwhile, the annual Riverside Walk this year will start and finish at the Horsham Rugby Club on Saturday July 14.

This year the organiser, Horsham Town Community Partnership, is asking those taking part to support Springboard by asking friends and family for sponsorship. Go to justgiving.com/springboardproject or email helen.green@springboardproject.com for a sponsorship form.

Springboard, with premises on Hurst Road, Horsham, welcomes children and young people, with or without disabilities, and their families for inclusive play and social opportunities.

Children’s entertainer and long-time supporter of Springboard, Tomfoolery, will be at the Rugby Club and start the walk with the aid of a loud air horn promptly at 10am.

Walkers will use the newly laid footpath early in the day before crossing Chesworth Farm. Refreshments are being offered by The Friends of Chesworth.

Lunch will be taken at Warnham Nature Reserve. There will be a later stop for tea and cake at New House Farm before the final ‘dash’ to the finish.

As usual, a free minibus will wait at selected points to take tired walkers back to the start.

Further information about the walk can be seen at www.horsham.community and www.facebook.com/horshamcommunity

Walkers are asked to register beforehand by phoning 07780 701184 or emailing horshamriversidewalk@gmail.com so they have some idea of the likely numbers taking part, for catering purposes.