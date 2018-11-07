BBC Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge to pass through Horley

The BBC Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge will pass through Horley on its 423 mile trek.

A team of six young people, who have been supported by BBC Children in Need-funded projects, will be joined by The One Show’s Matt Baker on the eight day challenge.

It kicks off Friday (November 9) in Calais, where the team will pedal 31 miles through the service tunnel of the Channel Tunnel.

They will head north from Folkestone before finishing in Salford on November 16 during the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show.

On Sunday (November 11) Team Rickshaw will be setting off from Lingfield and ride 52 miles through Surrey.

The team’s progress will be broadcast live on The One Show throughout the week.

One Show presenter Matt Bakersaid: “This is the eighth year that we’ll be heading out on the roads with the Rickshaw Challenge and I can’t wait to get back in the saddle alongside six truly inspirational young people.

“Every year the support that we get never ceases to amaze me, it’s fantastic to see how people from all across the UK get behind the Challenge and I’m looking forward to seeing all those friendly faces willing us on again this year, and helping us to raise so much money for a charity which is incredibly close to my heart.”

Fellow presenter Alex Jones added: “The Rickshaw Challenge is a chance for our viewers to really see how funding from BBC Children in Need is making a difference to young people’s lives. It’s one of the highlights of our year at The One Show, and I can’t wait to cheer on the team as they conquer another epic journey across the country on the rickshaw.”

Since 2011, The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge has raised more than £21 million for BBC Children in Need.

Experts at McLaren Racing and McLaren Applied Technologies have created the rickshaw.

See the the full route at: http://pudsey.viewranger.com/.