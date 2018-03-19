Barns Green level crossing to reopen after crash

The level crossing at the centre of a tragic crash in Barns Green is set to reopen.

Will Hallett, 15, and his grandfather Barry Hearnshaw, 72, died after a car and a train collided at a crossing in Emms Lane on February 17.

Network Rail closed the crossing soon after the incident as investigations and repair work were carried out.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch and the Office of Rail and Road has completed its investigations and the crossing has almost been fixed to allow it to reopen on Thursday (March 22).

Leanne Ward, level crossings manager for Network Rail in the South East, said: “On behalf of the Network Rail team, I’d like to thank people in Barns Green for their support and understanding over recent weeks. We know the level crossing is an important transport link and I’m pleased to confirm our work there is almost complete.”