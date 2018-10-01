Barns Green half-marathon and 10k in pictures

Hundreds of runners turned out to take part in the Barns Green half-marathon and 10k.

The two races took place yesterday (Sunday, September 30), with the half-marathon fixture back for its 36th year and the 10k for its 3rd.

Half marathon top three, from left: James Baker, 2nd, Neil Bonniface, 1st, and James Turner, 3rd. Photograph: Derek Martin Photography/ dm1894766a

Neil Bonniface won the half-marathon, James Baker crossed the line in second and James Turner took third place. Scott Overall topped the field in the 10k, with Gary Foster taking second place and Paul Navesey in third.

First woman home in the half-marathon was Rachel Hillman, while Maisie Trafford was the first woman to cross the line in the 10k.

The event is organised and run by volunteers with all money raised going towards clubs, sports clubs and societies in the area, as well as a chosen charity – this year’s was St Catherine’s Hospice.

For more coverage on the two races, see this week’s West Sussex County Times.