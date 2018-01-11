Bank departures will ‘disadvantage community’, Billingshurst meeting hears

NatWest representatives faced strong questions from Billingshurst residents last night about the effect of closing its High Street branch.

A packed out parish council meeting of around 60 people listened to Stephanie Dickinson, CEO of South Downs NatWest branches, about plans for a mobile banking unit to visit for an hour a week.

But residents were concerned about the impact on people who didn’t bank online or who were unable to get up the steps to the mobile unit, as the parish council acknowledged the closure would ‘disadvantage’ the village.