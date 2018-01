NatWest representatives faced strong questions from Billingshurst residents last night about the effect of closing its High Street branch.

A packed out parish council meeting of around 60 people listened to Stephanie Dickinson, CEO of South Downs NatWest branches, about plans for a mobile banking unit to visit for an hour a week.

But residents were concerned about the impact on people who didn’t bank online or who were unable to get up the steps to the mobile unit.