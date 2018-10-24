Award-winning Horsham charity garden in need of volunteers

A Horsham charity is saying farewell to some of its hardworking volunteers after nearly two decades of service.

The team of staff and volunteers at Age UK Horsham District have said a huge thank you to their team of wonderful garden volunteers; Jane, Keith, Mark, Anita and Sylvia.

After nearly 18 years of lovingly tending to the Age UK Horsham District garden Sylvia, and some of her fabulous team, have decided to hang up their trowels.

As a result Age UK Horsham District is looking for a volunteer lead gardener to ensure that its Horsham in Bloom award-winning garden continues to grow and thrive.

The garden consists of lawn areas, boarders, raised beds, patio pots, hanging baskets and a green house. The charity is looking for someone who will take the lead in coordinating the volunteer garden team, has good general garden knowledge, is able to plan for the different seasons, is a good communicator, who is able to get the very best out of the gardening volunteers and can commit to a minimum of eight hours a week.

In return the charity will offer the candidate support in their role, enable them to attend relevant training if required and reimburse any expenses they incur in the role.

Age UK Horsham District is also seeking to enlarge its garden volunteer team so would love to hear from anyone who may have some spare hours weekly or fortnightly to come and help out in the garden.

The charity’s chief executive officer, Sonia Mangan, said: “Our garden is such a loved space. In the summer months our clients and staff can be found out there enjoying the surroundings, having a cup of tea or their lunch - it’s just beautiful.

“We are so lucky to have had such a dedicated team of garden volunteers for such a long time to get the garden into the shape it is now.

“We will be sad to see some of them go at the end of the year, but we understand that circumstances change and we are just so grateful for all that they have done.

“Of course we’re looking forward to welcoming our new volunteers soon.”

If you would like to find out more, make a donation or help the charity in any way contact the team on 01403 260560 or email info@ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk or visit www.ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk