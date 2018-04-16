Award for Amberley Village Stores

Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert dropped into Amberley Village Stores to congratulate staff on winning the South East regional category for the best village shop/Post Office in the Countryside Alliance Awards.

They now compete with the winners from five other regions around the country for the national title, which will be announced at a ceremony at the House of Lords on April 25.

Lee said: “We are delighted to receive the regional accolade. There aren’t many village shops like us any more which is a shame. We strive to make the service more than just a transaction, for us it feels like helping a friend.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the wonderful people who voted for us, getting us to this stage of the competition, and, more importantly, those who use the shop either by visiting us or by using our online shopping facility.

“To borrow a phrase from one of our larger competitors, ‘every little helps…’”