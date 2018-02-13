Astronomers confirm sightings of meteorite ‘fireball’

Astronomers from all over the south have reported sightings of a meteorite ‘fireball’ which startled a woman in the garden of her home.

Maggie Dellard was shocked when she spotted the meteorite ‘flying over Tanbridge School’ when she was in her garden in Pines Ridge, Horsham.

Horsham astronomer Ian Shaw SUS-180213-152650001

“It was a big ball of fire with a tail behind it,” she said. Now the Society of Popular Astronomy has confirmed sightings of the space debris.

More than 100 people from all over the south of England, Wales and France reported seeing the phenomenon at around the same time - 10.35pm on January 31.

And Horsham astronomer/photographer Ian Shaw even managed to capture an image of it on a camera that runs automatically every night in his observatory. “Unfortunately, the picture isn’t as stunning as some of them are,” he said.

Ian, a drone pilot, who also lives in Horsham, said there had been ‘quite a lot of reports’ of the meteorite on the night that Maggie encountered the astral spectacle.

Ian, a member of Horsham Astronomy Group, who says he has always had an interest in the stars, has captured many images which he has placed on his website: www.shawpix.com

Maggie, president of the Sussex County Women’s Indoor Bowling Association, first spotted the meteorite when she went outside to look at a ‘supermoon’ which was visible in the sky that night.