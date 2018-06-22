‘Astounding support’ as community rallies for Horsham mum

The community has pulled out all the stops in a bid to help a Horsham mum suffering from cancer.

After getting the all clear in December Jennie Elliott received the heartbreaking news last month the disease had returned.

Jennie Elliott with husband Kevin

Thousands was raised in days as friends and neighbours rallied to help create a haven in her back garden where she can enjoy the sounds of nature and spend time with her family.

Her daughter’s Jo and Carly said: “The fundraising has been astounding - £5,000 in three days. It just shows how incredible our beautiful mum is.

“Our mum is simply the most incredible lady. Words will never be enough to explain just how amazing.”

The keen dancer, known across the town for her moves, was first diagnosed with the cancer in May last year. After a brave battle she was given the all clear just before Christmas.

Jennie Elliott

However, last month she suffered several strokes and was told the disease had returned.

Jo and Carly said: “This has been a massive blow to our mum - someone who has always been so energetic and who doesn’t stop and all of a sudden is in a position where she must accept help from others because unfortunately she just simply can’t anymore.

“She always has other people at the centre of everything she does - whether it’s her work, or making cakes for friends, or simply doing anything she can for her family.

“It’s now our turn, and everyone she knows’ turn, to be there for our mum like she has always done so for us.”

Jennie Elliott's back garden

The pair along with her friends and family came up with idea of creating a tranquil haven in Jennie’s back garden.

The aim was to transform the space into a beautiful, wheelchair accessible, garden where she could cuddle up with her husband Kevin, enjoy the sounds of nature and entertain her children and grandchildren.

Within days of creating a fundraising page for Jennie - who spent 25 years at Woodlands estate agents in Horsham - the original £5,000 target was smashed. As of Wednesday the total stood at more than £10,000.

Jo and Carly added: “We can never thank her enough for the life she has given us and our own children now, but doing the fundraising is a start.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dawn-lesley