Ashurst flower show shines despite a challenging growing season

Ashurst Flower Show has once again been hailed a success despite the growing season being dramatically affected by the glorious weather.

Exhibits, especially in the flower and vegetable classes, were lower than normal though the judges did comment favourably on the quality of the exhibits at the show held in the village hall on Saturday.

The event was held one week later in the year than usual, although this was a bonus in some respects as the children had finished school so were able to turn their attention to exhibits.

The children’s classes were the ‘best ever’, with more entries and really clever ideas from flower gardens on a plate to dressing a teddy bear.

The culinary art section was again well subscribed to with beautiful cakes, scotch eggs, jams and chutneys.

The photography class was to a good standard with topics for photos stretching the photographers imagination.

The flower arranging class really challenged the exhibitors, from mirror image decoration, first war arrangement to a decoration in a sauce bowl.

The show has been in existance for over 60 years and has only been cancelled once in this time, though this year was close.

Teas and a raffle and the prize finished the event, all agreed that the show had once again been successful and enjoyed by all.

