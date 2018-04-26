AShington carnival princess chosen

This year’s Ashington carnival princess has been chosen at the annual children’s disco at Ashington Community Centre.

The event on April 22 had a dance competitions and the children were excited for the lucky draw raffle.

This year’s princess is 12-year-old Amelia Mercer. Amelia will lead the procession at the Ashington festival on August 18 with two attendants and two pageboys.

The princess’s two attendants are Molly-May Mintrim, six, and Cindy Boult, five. The pageboys are Alfie Cope, nine and Beau Arthur, five. The children were chosen by lucky draw and attend Ashington C of E School and Steyning Grammar School, Rock Road.

The procession starts at 1.30pm and goes through Ashington to finish on the Recreation Ground. The festival which follows has a stage/arena with live acts performing,

In the afternoon the festival welcomes back Jez Avery with his motorcycle stunt act. Also starring in the arena is Warren Calitz with his dogs and duck act and children’s entertainer Tom Foolery.

In the evening the event welcomes The Smiley’s and Lianna Haynes as the vintage singer with fireworks at 10pm.

There will be classic cars, a dog show, and more with food and a licensed bar. For details call Margaret on 01903 892633 or visit www.ashingtonfestival.co.uk.