Arundel Cathedral’s Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers in full bloom

Stunning colours have filled Arundel Cathedral for this year’s Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers.

Visitors will be able to see it for themselves today (Wednesday, May 30) from 9.30am to 8pm and tomorrow (Thursday, May 31) from 9.30am to 5pm.

There will be many other floral displays around the cathedral during the event and refreshments will be served on both days in the Cathedral Hall, which is close to the cathedral.

Mass will be at 5.30pm on May 31 followed by the procession to Arundel Castle for Benediction.