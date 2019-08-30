Arundel Bypass: watch simulations of the six proposed routes

Watch simulations of the six proposed Arundel Bypass routes.

This morning (August 30), Highways England unveiled six new options for the Arundel Bypass at the launch of the public consultation at the Cathedral Centre in Mount Pleasant, Arundel.

A still of one of the proposed route simulations. Picture: Highways England

Named after colours, these are 'cyan', 'beige', 'crimson', 'magenta', 'amber' and 'grey'. Two run along the route of the existing A27 and four run south of the existing road.

All six options feature a new bridge spanning the River Arun and a bridge over the Arun Valley railway, as well as a new junction at Crossbush.

It comes after the Government body went back to the drawing board last year following a High Court legal battle from a resident of Binsted, a village that would be affected by the route that was previously chosen from three options.

Environmental groups, residents and politicians have also reacted to the proposed routes.