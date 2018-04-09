Artist’s exhibition challenge

Horsham artist Morag Warrack is inviting the community to name the Sussex places depicted in her paintings which will be on show at an exhibiton at the Capitol Theatre this month.

While some of her paintings are representations of actual places, others are simply meant to capture the feeling, the experience of being there, rather than making a photographic copy of an exact spot.

This light-hearted look at Horsham and beyond explores a variety of styles and themes, including ink drawings, paintings in acrylic or watercolour, mixed media and hand coloured prints. There’s even a copy of a certain Sussex scene by Bloomsbury set artist Roger Fry.

So maybe the question should be, “Where do you think I am?”

If you enjoy entertaining yourself with a little challenge, then send your answers to the pictures highlighted with the numbers 1-17 to Morag. The lucky visitor who gets the most correct answers will win the opportunity to choose from a selection of the paintings exhibited. Most of the paintings are for sale, although there are several house portraits which are in private collections and commissioning your own house portrait is offered as an alternative prize.

The exhibition runs until Saturday April 21. Contact The Capitol box office on 01403 750220.