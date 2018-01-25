Armed gang in ‘kidnap’ attack

A gang armed with baseball bats attacked a young man before bundling him into a car and driving off in an incident in Crawley last night.

Police say the attack happened in Coachman’s Drive, Broadfield, shortly before 7.30pm when four young men carrying baseball bats got out of a dark-coloured hatchback car and assaulted the victim, a man aged in his late teens or early 20s.

The car, say police, was a dark purple or black hatchback, possibly a Ford Ka or Vauxhall Corsa, which drove off towards Broadfield football stadium.

Five men and two women were later arrested at an address in Tilgate, Crawley, on suspicion of kidnap and/or possessing drugs with intent to supply. All are currently in police custody.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 1175 of 24/01.

“Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”