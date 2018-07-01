Armed Forces Day set to return to town

Horsham is set to be invaded by military vehicles from across the ages as the town shows it support for the country’s armed forces this weekend.

Historic military vehicles along with special displays and music will be hosted around the town centre today (July 1) as the Horsham Armed Forces Day returns.

Armed Forces Day, Horsham, last year

The event has been organised by the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion along with Horsham District Council and will see lots of different events and activities held from 10.30am.

As well as the military vehicles on show - provided by the Capel Military Show - displays will be put on throughout the day by the local Army, Navy and Air Force Cadets.

The Royal Naval Association and Horsham Community Responders will also be putting on displays while The Royal British Legion Band will be providing musical entertainment at the bandstand.

At 11.15am The Royal British Legion Standards, veterans and local cadets will be marching from East Street into the Carfax led by the Surrey and Sussex Drum and Bugle Corps. There will then be a ceremony at the War Memorial with addresses by Horsham District Council Chairman, councillor Peter Burgess, and Royal British Legion Chairman, Nigel Caplin.

The event will finish with a flag lowering ceremony at 2pm.

The council said the Carfax and East Street will be closed to traffic from 7am until 5pm to accommodate the event.

Mr Peter Burgess said: “With the current focus on the commemorations of the end of World War One, now is a great time for us all to be re-affirming our support for current and past service personnel and their families in our community.

“I urge as many of you as possible to join with us on Sunday 1 July to take the opportunity to learn more about this aspect of the community and country in which we live and make this a great day in support of our armed forces.”

As well as the Armed Forces Day the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion will be taking part in the Great Pilgrimage 90 in August.

The event - one of the biggest in the Legion’s history - commemorates the pilgrimage when veterans and war widows visited the battlefields of the Somme and Ypres before marching to the Menin Gate in Ypres on August 8, 1928.

More than 1150 Legion branches will take part with Jon Salmon and Crawford Butler from the Horsham branch acting as standard bearer and wreath layer respectively.

