Ardingly College collision update: eight-year-old boy flown to hospital in London

The boy remains in hospital and his injuries are ‘serious but not life threatening’, said police.

Sussex Police said officers responded to reports of a collision involving a blue Tesla car and pedestrians in College Road, Ardingly, shortly after 4.30pm on Monday (August 16).

A police spokesperson said: “Six other people – five children and one adult – were all taken to local hospitals for treatment to minor injuries.

Incident at Ardingly College. Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

“The driver, a 47-year-old woman who was in the vehicle at the time of the collision, was uninjured.”

Superintendent James Collis said: “I’d like to thank our emergency services partners and members of the public who assisted at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with those there yesterday and their families,” he said.

“The cause of the collision will form part of our investigation, and we ask people not to speculate at this time,” he added.

“Thank you to those that have already given details.”

Sussex Police have asked anyone else who saw what happened, or who has any other information, including relevant dash cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.