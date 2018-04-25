‘Apology’ to terminally ill woman in parking row

A terminally ill woman who was left distraught after a wrangle over town centre car parking has now received an apology.

Liz Currier, 68, who suffers from motor neurone disease and is unable to walk, was upset after being told that she had to pay to park in Swan Walk car park, Horsham, despite previously being able to park there for free as a ‘Blue Badge’ holder.

She was left close to tears when visiting Horsham from her home in Billingshurst with her husband Ken. While trying to park, she was told by officials in Swan Walk that she was not eligible for a free space because she did not receive ‘PIP’, personal independence payment benefit. She explained that, as she was over 65, she received a higher rate attendance allowance - but was still told she would have to pay to park.

“It just upset me so much,” she said. Horsham District Council said they would look into the circumstances.

And this week Liz is celebrating. “I have received an apology from the manager responsible for car parks who told me there had been some confusion with the staff member as to what was and what wasn’t acceptable proof for free parking and I’ve been told that I can now park free of charge again.”