Apology after Hassocks residents wrongly issued parking fines

MP Nick Herbert has welcomed an apology from Govia Thameslink Railway after parking tickets were incorrectly issued to residents living opposite Hassocks railway station.

The Arundel and South Downs MP raised concerns with GTR after one of the residents, who lives at Station Cottages opposite the railway station, contacted him to express their dismay after getting a fine.

David Rogers outside his home in Hassocks. Photo by Steve Robards

In an email to Mr Herbert, Yvonne Leslie, senior stakeholder manager for GTR, said: “We’ve reviewed the evidence and can confirm that the parking bays adjacent to Station Cottages are for the use of residents.

“We’d like to apologise to those who have received a penalty notice incorrectly, and of course these will be cancelled now we have the correct information about their parking rights.

“We are contacting residents to update them and will provide official parking permits to be displayed, making their exclusive use of this area of the car park clear.”

Mr Herbert said: “I am pleased that the residents of Station Cottages are now reassured that they have the right to park in the designated bays outside their homes.

Photo by Steve Robards

"Railway station parking continues to be an issue more generally as demand grows. More spaces are needed at many of our station car parks, and this is a matter I will continue to take up with GTR.”

David Rogers, 59, of Station Cottages, complained to the Middy after receiving a £100 fine. He said he had parked outside his flat since he moved in six years ago – but on January 25, he was ‘shocked’ to discover a fine had been left on his car bonnet.

He said a company called Indigo working on behalf of Govia Thameslink Railway had started issuing the parking enforcement notices.

The retired electrical manager said this week that he was pleased MP Nick Herbert had taken action, however it was a shame he had to get a solicitor involved and challenge the fine in the first place.

He also said that although it was good news for him and other residents living in the ‘older’ cottages, the battle was still ongoing for residents in the ‘new-build’ cottages.

“It looks like the developer didn’t secure them parking and they are still fighting against these fines,” he said, adding: “I don’t think their deeds specify it – I don’t think it is fair, they should be able to park outside their homes.”