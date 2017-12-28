Another crash blocks A24 near Horsham

Delays are being reported on the A24 following another crash today (December 28).

The collision has taken place close to the Owl pub on the A24 Dorking Road, at the junction with Marches Road.

The road has been partially blocked and traffic is queuing between Horsham and Dorking.

Horsham Police has issued a warning over icy road conditions after dealing with several crashes throughout the day along the A24.

