Anguish as dead pony found dumped in ditch

Residents in Thakeham were left upset when the body of a pony was discovered dumped in a ditch.

A woman horse rider discovered the dead Shetland pony while out riding in the village last Wednesday.

She reported it to the RSPCA and Horsham District Council, but was upset that the body remained in the ditch for several days.

Another resident, also upset by the discovery, said: “The lane where it is dumped is a very rural lane only used by locals including young families. It breaks my heart to think of this poor little pony just rotting at the side of the road for all to see, very upsetting for the children.”

A council spokeswoman said the council had alerted West Sussex County Council which deals with livestock and domestic animals and the body had been removed by yesterday morning.

She said the district council dealt only with wild animals that had been found deceased.