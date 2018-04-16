An exchange of more than just a language

Students from Collyer’s participating in a German exchange trip journeyed to the idyllic town of Neu-Anspach in the Taunus Mountains.

The group thoroughly enjoyed the visit and during their stay with host families were able to get a valuable insight into the German culture and way of life.

Katja Welton, who co-ordinated the trip, said: “The educational visit was a great experience and we are hugely grateful to our hosts for their wonderfully kind hospitality.

“The students had a fantastic time and really appreciated being able to practice their German.”

Highlights of the trip included a visit to Bad Homburg, with a guided tour around the town and the castle, where Elizabeth, the English princess and daughter of King George III, used to live.

In addition to time spent in the school, the group also went to the Hessenpark, which is the equivalent of the Weald and Downland Living Museum.

They also had the chance to spend a day exploring Frankfurt.

Collyer’s assistant principal Andrea John, was delighted: “The exchange has become a fantastic part of the A-level German course at Collyer’s, as it offers both the English and German students the chance to improve their spoken German and English, whilst experiencing one another’s culture and making life-long friends.

“Katja has done a superb job organising such a valuable learning experience and our students were a credit to Collyer’s. Huge thanks also to maths teacher Rob Ettridge for accompanying the trip.”

Katja Welton added: “The exchange is an important part of learning German for the Collyer’s students and I’m delighted that they have thoroughly enjoyed their visit.

“Prior to visiting Germany, it was also our pleasure to welcome the German students to England, where they enjoyed time in Horsham and Warnham, hikes in the countryside and a trip to Brighton to visit the Royal Pavilion, the pier and the Lanes.”