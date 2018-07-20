Among the 11 new deacons ordained by the Bishop of Chichester in his Cathedral Church is Rebecca Tuck, who will join St Mary the Virgin, Horsham.

New Horsham deacon Rebecca Tuck to join St Mary the Virgin

Family, friends and parish supporters came in great numbers to support the new deacons who will now go on to serve in parishes across East and West Sussex.

In his sermon, Bishop Martin preached of how it is the life and work of the deacon to “declare God’s love, reveals God’s glory and prepare the human race for the coming of the kingdom of Jesus Christ, a kingdom of justice, peace and abundance for all God’s people,” urging the new deacons to recognise and “nurture the evidence of this kingdom.”

The full list of candidates and the parishes in which they will serve are as follows: Ian Edgar (West Tarring and Worthing); Jon Haines (All Saints’, Eastbourne); Tim Hiorns (All Saints’, Crowborough); Jez Lowries (St Leonard’s, Denton, with South Heighton and Tarring Neville); Danny Pegg (Stone Cross with North Langney); Angus Reid (All Saints’, Hove); Simon Shorey (The Point Church, Burgess Hill); Ben Sleep (St John’s Meads, Eastbourne); Lucy Sullivan (Rottingdean); Rebecca Tuck (St Mary the Virgin, in the Horsham Team Ministry); and finally Martin Walker (St John the Baptist, Crawley).