Ambulance overturns in Pulborough
An ambulance has been involved in a crash in Pulborough this evening (Wednesday, September 1).
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 10:31 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 11:13 pm
A29 Stane Street is closed both ways, from Chestnut Walk to Riverside, after the South East Coast Ambulance Service vehicle overturned shortly after 7pm.
Firefighters from Petworth and Billingshurst have assisted at the scene.
Petworth Fire Station confirmed that no one has been seriously injured.