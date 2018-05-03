Amberley Museum set for a busy bank holiday

Amberley Museum has a busy schedule of events planned for the early May bank holiday weekend.

The weekend starts with the Wood from the Trees event on Saturday May 7, where the museum will be showcasing local heritage crafts in the Greenwood Village.

Spring Bus Riders Day, 22nd April 2018.??Amberley Museum and Heritage Centre.??� Pete Edgeler, Used with permission.

This showcase features the Sussex and Surrey coppice group, the association of pole lathe turners, besom broom making, hedge laying demonstrations and much more.

On Sunday May 6, the museum is hosting its annual classic motorcycle show.

Enjoy an opportunity to see a wide cross-section of machines which will provide an enjoyable day for visitors and exhibitors in the picturesque grounds of the museum.

This show aims to celebrate the history of British motorcycling with motorcycles up to 1990.

Making a besom broom

Beautifully maintained motorcycles will cruise their way into the museum to showcase their history and style, a real treat for all bike fans. Visitors can also enjoy a ride on the narrow gauge railway, with one of the resident steam trains running on the day.

On the bank holiday Monday May 7, the museum will be open as normal from 10am to 5pm for people to explore the 36 acre site at their leisure.

Steam trains will be running on the narrow gauge railway with the resident steam train Polar Bear riding the rails for the day.

Amberley Museum is a remarkable heritage site in the Sussex South Downs, with 36 acres to explore and over 40 exhibit buildings to visit, focusing on industrial and transport history.

Visitors can take a ride on the narrow gauge railway and historic bus. Exhibits include the telecommunications hall, electricity hall, working print shop, lime kilns, steam engines and more.

The museum is home to traditional craftspeople such as the wood turners and blacksmith, with a café, gift shop, nature trails and picnic areas.

The museum is accessibility friendly and dogs are welcome on site.

This year the museum is celebrating its 40th season, and it is hosting over 50 events in 2018 from children’s activity days to classic vehicle shows. The museum will be open from March 7 to October 28.

For more information on the events or education programme please visit www.amberleymuseum.co.uk.