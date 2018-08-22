Amberley man and his friend set new tandem circumnavigation Guinness World Record

Two young men have officially been awarded the Guinness World Record as the fastest male pair to circumnavigate the world by tandem bicycle.

In this world first, George Agate from Amberley and his pal John Whybrow finished their record attempt over a year ago on March 25 2017, pedalling more than 18,000 miles unsupported, but have had to wait until now to be awarded the record following Guinness’ stringent approvals process.

“It is such a relief, at points I thought they might not award us the record,” said John.

”Now we can all celebrate, and keep our eye on another British pair who are attempting to beat us as we speak!” added George.

Despite being chased by a pack of dogs in Romania, hit by a bus in Austria and caught up in a military coup in Turkey during their adventure, the daring duo’s record now stands at 290 days, seven hours and 36 minutes.

‘The Tandem Men’ met whilst studying at the University of Kent in Canterbury and have always had a thirst for adventure.

The idea was dreamt up during their time in Canterbury, where they started and finished this life changing expedition.

Their route around the world was meticulously planned and timed to take advantage of favourable weather along the way.

They pedalled out of the UK and across mainland Europe into Turkey and Georgia, along the coast of India, from Bangkok down the Malaysian peninsula to Singapore, across the southern coast of Australia, up the length of both islands of New Zealand, from San Francisco into Mexico and all the way down the Pan American highway through Central America to Panama, a short stint in Morocco and then a final sprint up the length of Spain and France back to the UK.

The historic entrance gates to the Canterbury Cathedral acted as their starting line on June 9 2016 and their finishing line approximately 10 months later.

Along the way the boys raised money for three charities close to their hearts; Porchlight in Canterbury, Great Ormond Street and Wateraid.

Currently they know of one pair on the road who are attempting to break their record and they hope more people will take it on in the future.

For more information about their adventure visit www.thetandemmen.com