All you need to know about Horsham Swan Walk development plans

A year on after plans were approved to redevelop part of a Horsham shopping centre the first retailer has started moving in and fitting out its store.

Swan Walk shopping centre has undergone major works to convert the former BHS unit and upper floor at the heart of the centre into four new units.

Artist's impression of Swan Walk redevelopment SUS-171026-094015001

The centre confirmed today fashion retailer Next would be taking over the largest shopping unit and the chain had already begun work on fitting out its new store. For more see out previous story: Next set to open new store in Horsham’s Swan Walk

With the building works now nearing an end and Next preparing to move in here’s all you need to know about development:

- BHS shut up shop in the town in August 2016

- Plans were approved in January last year to convert the old store and floor above into four new units

- Three of the units are currently outlined for retail whilst the fourth is set to be turned into a 24-hour gym

The shops Horsham used to have - how many do you remember?

- New toilet facilities are also being created, complete with a Changing Places toilet and a new baby change area

- The largest shopping unit spans 18,000 square feet across two floors and is being taken over by Next

New Horsham Next store ‘to open in the spring’

- Two more shops are set to be located on the ground floor with the gym located on the first floor

- Next will move into the site in the spring, vacating its current premises in West Street

- Discussions are still ongoing about who will take over the other units

- The plans are separate to another approved application to redevelop the western end of the centre and create a new cinema, restaurants and retail units

Horsham multiplex cinema plans approved