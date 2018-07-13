All you need to know about Christ’s Hospital pool and spa plans

Plans have been submitted for a major new development which will see a new swimming pool, spa and athletics track built near Horsham.

Christ’s Hospital School has put forward proposals to create a two storey extension to its Bluecoat Sports Centre.

Christ's Hospital plans. Photo courtesy of the Horsham District Council Planning portal

Alongside the new building land to the north of the site will be turned into a new athletics track, a 3G multi-use pitch and an adventure trail.

A 272 space car park will also be built with a new access road to the site.

Christ’s Hospital has been given the opportunity to take on the ‘ambitious project’ through a major gift pledge from a former pupil.

In the proposals the school states the development will ‘enhance its sports facilities’ for both the school and the wider community.

The extension to the Bluecoat Sports Centre will see a fitness suite created on the ground floor along with a pool hall. The hall will contain a 25m x 4 lane leisure pool, a 10m x 3m teaching pool, a sauna, and a steam room as well as changing facilities.

The first floor will consist of two fitness studios, a new café with an external viewing balcony and toilet facilities.

As well as the extension the current sports centre will also be transformed.

The sports hall will be reconfigured to create a PE and Bluecoats staff rooms and a storage area.

The creche will be moved to the first floor with the current ground floor area being turned into a fitness studio. The first floor cafe will be turned into a spin studio.

On land outside the centre a new six-lane, multi-functional athletics track is proposed to be created with a grass infield.

The field is set to be used for rugby training as well as including facilities for Long and Triple Jump, Pole Vault, and throwing events such as Javelin and Discus.

An adventure trail will be built next to the athletics area comprising of a 2.5km track containing obstacles including ramped climbs, climbing walls and a 100m inclined sprint track.

A 3G multi-use pitch will be created at the east of the site which will be used for rugby matches as well as football games.

Headmaster of Christ’s Hospital, Simon Reid said: “Over the last few years we have been developing our sports facilities, including all-weather sports surfaces and upgraded sports centre, and this will enhance our provisions even further. This will be an outstanding sports facility and one that will be accessible for the whole community to benefit from.”