All rail lines blocked between Horsham and Dorking

All the rail lines between Horsham and Dorking are blocked, according to Southern Rail.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the rail operator said: “Due to a landslip between Horsham and Dorking all lines are blocked between these stations.

SUS-180108-084941001

“@NetworkRailSE have ground staff at the site investigating the landslip. Further updates to follow when we have them.”

