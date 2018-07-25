Alice’s adventures in Coldwaltham

The Mad Hatter, Mock Turtle, Cheshire Cat and White Rabbit were among the characters who could be found in Coldwaltham recently as St James’ School held their end of year production.

After weeks of practising lines and songs, the children performed their spectacular show ‘Alice – The Musical’ in the stunning grounds of the school.

St James' School in Coldwaltham held their end of year production 'Alice - The Musical' SUS-180724-153447001

The prolonged summer weather enabled parents, friends and members of the community to enjoy the show from the comfort of their deckchairs and picnic rugs.

The production, directed by senior teacher Kat Saunders, was hailed a triumph.

“Alice - The Musical was a resounding success,” said Jon Gilbert, head teacher.

“The performance enabled children to shine in the dramatic arts as well as learning the skills of teamwork and collaboration.”

Many of the costumes were handmade specifically for the children by one of the grandparents and the props and backdrop were created by the hard working staff and children.

Because St James’ School is a small school, many of the children had multiple parts with the Mad Hatter doubling up as the sound technician and the March Hare transforming into Alice.

The school are now looking to build a new studio designed to house future productions in the school grounds and help develop the performing arts.

For more information about the school visit www.st-james-coldwaltham.w-sussex.sch.uk/ or call 01798 872196.

This growing school in the South Downs National Park still has some spaces in all age groups.