Algae forces swimming pool to close

A Horsham swimming pool has been forced to close after the discovery of algae in the water.

The main pool at The Pavilions in the Park will shut tomorrow (December 20) as works are carried out to remove algae affecting the moveable floor.

The leisure centre, in Hurst Road, said due to the chemicals used to clean the algae it had been forced to close the pool.

It will be shut for almost a week and is expected to reopen at 6.15am on Wednesday December 27.

There is no present risk to swimmers using the pool with the centre saying water levels ‘remain in their set parameters’.

On its website it added: “The works have been scheduled to cause minimum disruption to swimmers, are at the quietest time of the year and incorporate the two days we are closed over Christmas.

“We thank you for your patience whilst we carry out the work to your pool.”

The Leisure Waters and Teaching Pool will remain open, excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and will continue to follow normal timetables.