Concerns over ‘dangerous plants’ growing rife in Horsham area

School pays tribute to ‘hugely talented’ year 10 student after ‘devastating’ death in Southwater Country Park

News you can trust since 1869

School pays tribute to ‘hugely talented’ year 10 student after ‘devastating’ death in Southwater Country Park

Fears Crawley drivers could be distracted by rude shape mowed into roundabout

Sussex evening traffic report: Car and lorry involved in accident

Woman estate agent hurt in ‘random attack’ in Haywards Heath

Horsham singer’s powerful song about women’s safety named BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record in the World

Five men arrested in Horsham after man attacked

Thousands raised in memory of teen who died in Southwater Country Park to fund better mental health support

Concerns over ‘dangerous plants’ growing rife in Horsham area

This is a breaking news story and the County Times has approached the ambulance service for comment.

An eyewitness saw the helicopter land around 11.30am today, June 22.