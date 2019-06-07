Air ambulance called to ‘medical incident’ in Horsham town centre

Police and ambulance services have been called to what is believed to be a medical incident in Horsham town centre, according to an eyewitness.

The witness reported seeing an ambulance, two cars and a critical care team.

They also saw a police vehicle attending.

Another reader contacted the County Times to say a helicopter, believed to be an air ambulance, landed in the area.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said they were called to an incident in the town at around 12:30pm today (Friday June 6)