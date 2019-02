An Air Ambulance landed in a Horsham field as paramedics were called to an incident.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said paramedics had been called to a private address in the Roffey area on Monday evening (February 25).

Air Ambulance crews were called to assist and the emergency helicopter landed at Roffey Cricket Field at about 10.20pm.

A spokesman for the Air Ambulance said a patient was taken to hospital by road ambulance.