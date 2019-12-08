Air ambulance called to collision on A24 at Southwater

Emergency services are on the scene of an accident on the A24 this afternoon, Sussex Police has confirmed.

The A24 is reportedly blocked northbound at Southwater.

Air ambulance. Photo by Dan Jessup

An air ambulance is on the scene but police revealed it attended ‘as a precaution’.

A police spokesman said: “The first call came in at 15.47pm.

“It was a collision involving two vehicles and there were no serious injuries.

“It was not as serious as it first seemed.”

The road remains blocked whilst recovery of the vehicles take place. Stationary traffic has been reported at B2237 Worthing Road (Hop Oast Park and Ride roundabout), affecting traffic towards Horsham.