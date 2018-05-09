Age UK partner with Screen Social for anniversary fundraising

The team of staff and volunteers at local charity Age UK Horsham District are delighted to have been chosen by local digital media company Screen Social as their nominated charity for the next two years.

Screen Social is a network of digital advertising screens which can be found located in newsagents, bars, cafe’s and other independent businesses in the Horsham District.

The screens, which appear in more than 70 local businesses already, provide advertising opportunities and include useful community information.

Michael Frater, owner of Screen Social, said: “We wanted to be able to support a charity that is making a real difference to lives of local people and Age UK Horsham District fit the bill perfectly. We hope that the charity will benefit from the publicity our screens can provide and give them a real boost in terms of awareness and fundraising.”

Age UK Horsham District provides essential services to help local older people to improve their quality of life.

Key services include offering information and advice on a whole range of issues affecting older people, including finances, practical support and health, supporting them when they return home after an unplanned hospital stay and providing companionship to lonely and isolated older people. Many of their vital services are free to use and rely on donations and support from the local community to continue.

The charity’s chief executive officer, Sonia Mangan said: “We are delighted to have support from Screen Social, especially as we are currently celebrating our very special diamond (60th) anniversary year. These screens give us the opportunity to let people know how we can help them and to reach potential supporters across the district. Our aim this year is to raise £60,000 from our local community in celebration of 60 years and we are asking everyone out there in Horsham District to get fundraising for us!”

Loneliness is one of the major issues the charity tackles - over 1 million older people in the UK say they always or often feel lonely and loneliness is fast becoming a serious public health concern, with research suggesting it can be as bad for one’s health as smoking or being morbidly obese. With a rapidly ageing population, this means more pressure on already stretched NHS and social care services.

Age UK Horsham District is committed to reducing and preventing loneliness among older people locally and their home visiting service is just one of the ways they do this. The service matches a volunteer to a lonely older person, who then makes regular visits to offer companionship and support.

If you would like to find out more about how Age UK Horsham District could help you or someone you know or how you could help the charity to raise £60,000 for 60 years, please contact them on 01403 260560, email info@ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk or visit www.ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk. To donate directly to the diamond anniversary campaign, please visit: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/60for60