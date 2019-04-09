Age UK Horsham District’s 8th Strictly Vintage tea dance the most successful yet

An annual charity event held in Horsham has been hailed the most successful yet after 144 guests danced the afternoon away to raise nearly £3,000.

Staff and volunteers at Age UK Horsham District hung the bunting high and threw open the doors at the Drill Hall on Saturday March 30 for its eighth ‘Strictly Vintage’ 1940s and 1950s themed tea dance.

Guests of all ages dresssed in vintage-style outfits and enjoyed music from the eras provided by the ‘Royal British Legion Dance Band’ while raising £2,876.32 for the charity’s work with and for older people in the community.

Sonia Mangan, the charity’s chief executive officer, said: “We are so pleased that our tea dances continue to be popular, this one in particular as it was Mother’s Day weekend and people were bringing their mums for an afternoon out - this is definitely something that we’ll think about in future years.

“We hope that all our guests will return again on October 5 for live music and dancing, and to support our charity.

“In the meantime we have lots of exciting events and activities planned for the next few months, and I would encourage our local community to get in touch to find out more about our charity and to see for themselves how the money raised from such events is spent.”

Sonia compered the afternoon and thanked the Horsham Business community, including local brewery ‘Dark Star’ who sponsored the event, and the Royal British Legion Dance Band for being integral to its success.

Other supporters include a host of local companies and individuals who supplied items for the raffle and helped to promote the event.

All monies raised at the event go towards funding the free services the team at Age UK Horsham District offer across the district to support local older people, such as their Visiting and Information and Advice Services.

For more about how Age UK Horsham District could help you or someone you know, call 01403 260560, email info@ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk or visit www.ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk

