Age UK are celebrating their diamond anniversary

During 2018, Age UK Horsham District will be aiming to raise a massive £60,000 to commemorate its diamond anniversary.

On Tuesday February 20 the charity launched this special celebratory year with an event at their Lavinia House day club in Horsham.

55 guests were in attendance to help them celebrate.

From Tuesday day club members, to volunteer trustees, to some of their external partners there was a variety of guests at the event.

Day club members enjoyed a welcome glass of fizz or diamond punch and a diamond quiz in the morning and then everyone sat down to a fabulous roast dinner at lunch time.

In the afternoon guests received a classical performance to complete the day.

Local musicians Andrew Wickens and Tom Jeffries treated the guests to some musical delights on the guitar and violin, respectively.

One guest said afterwards: “Thank you for the invitation to your diamond anniversary launch.

“Meeting your fantastic team and guests has helped me realise what an important organisation yours is.”

Sonia Mangan, chief executive officer for the charity said: “I am so proud to be working from Age UK Horsham District during this our diamond anniversary year.

“We really hope this year will give us the opportunity to celebrate with local older people and tell more people living in Horsham District about how we can support older people.

“We really want our local community to get behind us this year, to help us raise £60,000 for our 60 years.

“Our diamond anniversary launch event last week was just the first of a whole calendar of special celebratory ‘diamond’ events.

“For example, we have our diamond strictly vintage afternoon tea dance coming up on Saturday March 17, we’ll be talking with West Chiltington Dementia Group on Tuesday April 3 and working with various groups in Rudgwick to support their health and well-being event on Thursday April 19.

“We look forward to meeting lots of other local people then.”

The team at Age UK Horsham District provide many services to ensure older people are getting the help they need.

The home visiting and information and advice services are both vital in helping older people to remain independent and improve wellbeing.

Many of their services are completely free and money fundraised will help them to continue in the future.

Ms Mangan, said: “It’s staggering that in England, 1.9 million older people often feel ignored or invisible.

“Many older people regularly go for weeks at a time without seeing or speaking to family or friends and loneliness can have a serious effect on physical and mental health.

“At Age UK Horsham District, we believe no one should have no one, ever.

“We want to ensure that help is available for older people who find their lives adversely affected by loneliness, illness or poverty and we are working hard to provide support to those who need us by offering services such as home visiting.”

Originally set up as the Horsham Old Peoples Welfare Committee in 958 their goal has always been to help everyone to love later life.

In 2010 the organisation joined the national charity Age UK as a brand partner.

Shortly afterwards in 2011 the charity had a celebration and unveiled a new name, Age UK Horsham District.

The charity is always looking for volunteers to support older people at their clubs and in their own homes, plus help with their many fundraising events and activities.

If you would like further information about how you can get involved with volunteering or fundraising, please call on 01403 260560 or visit www.ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk

You can also find details on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/AgeUKHorshamDistrict or follow them on twitter @AgeUKHorshamD.