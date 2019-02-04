Advice on immigration, domestic abuse and benefits for Crawley minority groups

A new Lottery funded advice service, called Crawley Connects, aims to give minority communities easier access to free advice in areas including immigration, domestic abuse and benefits.

A Citizens Advice spokesman said: “Citizens Advice has been awarded £500,000 over a five year period (until 2024) to deliver this exciting new service which aims to reach minority communities in the very diverse town of Crawley.

Citizens Advice Crawley

“The service will focus on advice for immigration, domestic abuse and welfare benefits, however, we will also take a more holistic approach and support other issues such as employment, housing and debt issues.”

Julie Martin, Citizens Advice CEO, said the funding would allow the charity to support a large number of people who previously may not have been able access its service easily.

She added: “We will be working closely with partners to ensure that we can reach the heart of the many diverse communities in Crawley, to make it as easy as possible for people to talk to us.

“We look forward to building and developing this service in the most effective way of reaching people, so we can help as many as possible and make a real difference.’

The service is available at the following locations:

Broadfield Library: Every Monday, 10am-2pm (starting Monday February 4).

Bewbush Community Centre: Alternate Tuesdays, 10am-2pm (starting Tuesday February 5).

The main Citizens Advice Crawley service is open for drop-in every day, Monday to Friday (9.30am-4pm) at The Orchard, Gleneagles Court, Brighton Road, Crawley, RH10 6AD.