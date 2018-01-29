Activities seminar at care home

A Horsham care home recently enjoyed a visit from charity ‘Alive Actiities’ which provides fun and dynamic activity sessions to older people in care.

Craig Stevens from Alive Activities gave an informative talk on Thursday January 18 about certain types of activities which could help to further enhance the health and well-being of residents at Westlake House, in Pondtail Road, by keeping their minds and body active.

There were opportunities for other activity coordinators, and the students from Christ’s Hospital who attended the seminar, to ask questions and discuss among themselves how this could be facilitated in their care homes and what sort of resources would be required to implement the positive changes and practical ideas for engaging with residents.

Residents also joined the seminar to understand more what could be offered to them and how they could influence and have a say in the various activities provided at Westlake House.

Joan Williams, resident of Westlake House said: “I really enjoyed the session and it brought back memories for when I was younger and active. Can we have him back again, he was very good.”

Fran Zimmermann, activator coordinator said: “I found the seminar informative and I believe the information and knowledge I have just received would create an even greater positive culture in Westlake House where our residents could live a happier, fulfilled and purposeful lives.”

Craig Stevens from Alive Activities said: “Our sessions reach people on all levels: cognitively, physically, emotionally and creatively.

“The hour long sessions improve wellbeing and increase social interaction among residents and staff, improving relationships within the home and creating a sense of community.

“Drawing on Life Story Work, Cognitive Stimulation Therapy and our own innovative techniques for engaging with people, we include music and poetry, quizzes, art and dance, guided reminiscence and energising activities”

For more information, visit www.aliveactivities.org