Accident near Horsham pub partially blocks A24

Motorists are facing delays on the A24 in Horsham this evening following an accident.

The accident happened just after The Owl at Kingsfold pub, traffic reports say.

The accident in Kingsfold partially blocked the A24.''Picture: @RichardGrant78

The A24 Dorking Road in Kingsfold is partially blocked both ways.

Traffic is affected between Warnham and Kingsfold.