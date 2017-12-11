Accent on local handmade toys at new Horsham shop

A new shop, with the accent on handmade and locally sourced toys and gifts, has opened in the centre of Horsham.

FairKind Child shop owner Trish Fitzroy opened the doors to this new independent children’s shop at 26 Piries Place on Friday December 1.

FairKind Child

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin and West Sussex county councillor Morwen Millson were at the opening.

Trish is a Horsham-based mother of a nearly-three-year-old and has been operating FairKind Child as a pop-up market stall and online shop for the past two years but has now opened her own shop.

She explained her desire for FairKind Child is “to provide the families of Horsham with fantastic toys, crafts, clothes and keepsakes that are not only beautifully handmade with natural and safe materials, but are also responsibly sourced and ethically traded.”

Equally keen to support local business, FairKind Child has also handpicked some of the best children’s products handmade in Sussex to be showcased in the shop.

This includes a playful range of eco-arts & crafts materials by a small business based in Turners Hill; a stunning range of handmade play Tipi’s made in East Grinstead and a variety of handmade children’s clothes, gifts and personalised keepsakes from hand-makers in Horsham.

Many of these local artisans are parents themselves and work hard to run their small businesses from home around their family commitments.