A29 re-opened following fatal crash

The A29 has reopened following a crash in which a woman died earlier today (April 1).

Emergency services, including the Air Ambulance, were called to Codmore Hill in Pulborough after a lorry and a pedestrian collided at about 9.45am.

Police said the female pedestrian died at the scene. For more details on the incident see our previous story: Woman dies in crash on A29

The road was closed between the junctions of Blackgate Lane and Oddstones, near Sainsbury’s supermarket following the crash.

The road was re-opened just before 3pm.