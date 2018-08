Part of the A29 has been blocked after a car rolled in a crash this morning (August 13).

The collision has taken place close to the Spur County Pub on A29 Fairmile Bottom between Slindon and Arundel.

The road has been blocked in both direction from Baycombe Lane to Madehurst turn off.

Emergency services are at the scene and traffic is being turned around causing long delays in the area.