A272 near Haywards Heath partially blocked due to heavy traffic

The A272 near Haywards Heath is partially blocked due to a single vehicle collision, according to traffic reports. The incident happened earlier this morning on Cowfold Road at the Bolney Cross - the junction between the B2036 and the A23. It is affecting traffic in all directions.