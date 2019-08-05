A272 closure: male with head injury taken to hospital

Two males have been taken to hospital after suffering ‘serious injuries’ in a crash on the A272

One male suffered a head injury and the other a leg injury, a spokesman for the South East Ambulance Coast said.

He added: “[The call] came in to use at just before 12.40pm.

“We sent ambulances crews to the scene.”

Two ambulances and two cars were sent to the collision, the spokesman confirmed

He added: “[There were] two male patients with injuries including a leg injury and a head injury.

“Two male patients have been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital after being treated at the scene.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said the crash caused ‘serious injuries’ and led to the road being closed for more than two hours.

