A272 closed due to ‘large vehicle fire’

A large vehicle on fire on the A272 has forced police to close the road at the Buckbarn Crossroads.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said on Twitter: “Crews from Horsham Fire Station and Partridge Green Fire Station are currently dealing with a large vehicle on fire on the A272 Cowfold Road near Park Lane, West Grinstead.

“Sussex Police are on the scene and have closed the road from the Buckbarn Crossroads at the A24.”

The fire service is urging drivers to avoid the area as Sussex Police reported very heavy traffic.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “We were called at 11.55am to reports of a collision between a van and a car.

He added the car driver had an injured foot and the other driver was being treated for shock with no apparent injuries.

The incident is ongoing according to police.