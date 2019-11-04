A24 crash sparks warning to drivers

A warning has been issued to drivers after a crash on the A24.

The fire service was called to the collision between Dial Post and Buck Barn at 10.48am today (November 4).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved one vehicle which left the road.

He added: “We have dealt with a number of road traffic collisions across West Sussex this morning.

“Please take care out there today, heavy rain showers are leading to a lot of spray on the roads.

“Always drive to the conditions, and most importantly #DriveToArrive.”

Read more: Horsham stabbing: Dispersal order and stop and searches in town centre after attack

Read more: Amelia Bambridge: Pictures of Sussex woman’s body shared on Facebook and Instagram

Read more: Fashion retailer to open new store in Horsham town centre