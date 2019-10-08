A24 closed due to two car crash

A two car crash has closed the A24.

The road is closed southbound due to a crash involving two vehicles between Buckbarn and Dial Post, West Sussex Fire and Rescue said.

The A24 has been closed after a crash

A spokesman added: “We have sent two crews from Horsham, one from Worthing and also the heavy rescue tender from Worthing. Sussex Police and SECAmb are in attendance.”

The fire service was called at 4.08pm today (October 8) according to the spokesman.

The road southbound remains closed at this time, he added.

Sussex Police and SECAmb have been approached for comment.

INCIDENT UPDATE: A24 closure: Person rescued after being trapped in car

INCIDENT UPDATE: A24 closure: drivers urged to avoid the area

